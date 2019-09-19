Scopia Capital Management LP Lifted Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $23.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 284,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.66 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 299,425 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 61,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 406,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, up from 345,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 23.30M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule

