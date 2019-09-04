Scopia Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $17.73 Million; Sq Advisors Lowered Position in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) as Stock Price Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 289,080 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT)

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28M, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 495,114 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Inc reported 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 8,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,460 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 20,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 274,712 shares. Alps has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Great Point Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 6.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 301,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 34,800 shares. Rothschild & Communications Asset Management Us reported 17,325 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 7,385 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc accumulated 5 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 142,941 shares to 13.23 million shares, valued at $344.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.16M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.