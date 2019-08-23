Scopia Capital Management LP Increases Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Cut Stake by $568,798

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 106,097 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 360,257 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $217.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 29 shares stake. Pnc Svcs Gru owns 5 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc reported 20,605 shares. Strs Ohio holds 13,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 32,294 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 84,839 shares in its portfolio. New York-based American has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 217,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.09 million shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 538,001 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 93,765 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 68,003 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 63,500 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 283,073 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.13 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.