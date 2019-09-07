Scopia Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Hamel Associates Lifted Stake in Bce (BCE)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 320,668 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 521,480 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 301,704 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 396,476 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Trust has 669,778 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 71,707 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 25,011 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moore Cap Management LP owns 100,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 62,100 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 44,416 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0.04% or 882,636 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 7,522 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02 million shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 461,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62 million shares, and cut its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,399 shares to 8,973 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

