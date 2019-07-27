Scopia Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Position by $1.10 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 312,053 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 28,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 210,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 1.70 million shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $95.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 6,107 shares. Third Security Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Alps Advisors has 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 138,464 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Swiss Retail Bank holds 93,765 shares. 3.74 million were reported by Franklin. State Street Corp stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 45,700 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Rothschild And Asset Management Us has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 17,325 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 907,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 952,598 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Inv Prtn LP has 129,023 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,025 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 60,100 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest has invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 34,864 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 6,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. St Germain D J Company owns 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,840 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 14,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Company has 50,116 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Incorporated Ca has invested 0.71% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.42% or 173,000 shares in its portfolio. 5.66M are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc. Fulton State Bank Na invested in 0.13% or 46,278 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0.18% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 7,210 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

