Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.08 Million; Shares Rose; Argi Investment Services Has Cut Its Valero Energy Com (VLO) Position by $1.49 Million; Share Value Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 17,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 14,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.41M shares traded or 38.98% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28M, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 1.38M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Fallen Angel Hg Etf by 84,089 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $34.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.56 million shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $133.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

