Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Caxton Increased Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 168,795 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49M market cap company. It closed at $8.97 lastly. It is up 41.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, GBT, PTCT – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Platform Technology Play With Multiple Irons In The Fire – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 681,348 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 7,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,575 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 31,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 283,073 shares. Third Security Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 137,551 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 307,100 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, D E Shaw & Co has 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 151,805 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 913,936 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 461,600 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $215.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,282 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.