Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Vonage Hldgs (VG) Upped as Shares Rose; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Value Declined, Holder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $2.22 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 15,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 55,977 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 71,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $145.73. About 75,636 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28 million, up from 8.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 924,459 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $7.61M for 49.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.43% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 84,268 shares to 786,419 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 94,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Advances U.S. Public Sector Program with immixGroup – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited holds 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 259 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 82,214 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 160 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 42 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 10,642 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 100,810 shares. Investec Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 125,005 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 6,861 shares. Amp holds 3,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 598 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 40,269 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 3,068 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 99,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.12M shares to 983,005 shares, valued at $44.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 221,619 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Ltd Partnership owns 103,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 503 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 398,000 shares for 8.49% of their portfolio. Glenmede Company Na owns 0.17% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.46M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 83,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 94,576 shares. 12.15 million are owned by Cap Rech. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 16,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 227,526 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Zebra Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).