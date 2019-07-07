Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; As Williams Ord (WMB) Stock Price Rose, C-V Starr & Co Trust Increased Position by $700,000

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 468,672 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 111,865 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amg National Tru Financial Bank reported 14,999 shares. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 17,490 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 674 were reported by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 18,697 shares in its portfolio. L & S Advisors Inc owns 0.17% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 44,369 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1,000 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Salient Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 12.58M shares stake. Moreover, Spirit Of America Ny has 2.41% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 574,532 shares. Payden Rygel holds 741,800 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $87,292 were sold by Peltz Stuart Walter on Monday, January 7. Souza Marcio also sold $2,884 worth of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) on Monday, January 7. On Monday, January 7 the insider Utter Christine Marie sold $10,321. Almstead Neil Gregory sold $22,692 worth of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) on Monday, January 7.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 142,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.