Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Lifted by $36.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Raised Position in Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) as Shares Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 611.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 5,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 6,207 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, up from 872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 143.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.14 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 19.40M shares traded or 466.49% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6,220 shares to 78,534 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,659 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Barnett Com reported 1,135 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 6,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl holds 0.03% or 12,334 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 99,528 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 22,596 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 18,272 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 8,843 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc has invested 0.12% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 50,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 172,500 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 350,981 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Intrust Bankshares Na holds 14,435 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 66,929 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 680,552 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 630,437 shares in its portfolio. 98,374 were accumulated by First Commercial Bank Of Omaha. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.12% or 430,746 shares. 1.22M are held by Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated. Us Bankshares De owns 7,998 shares. Skytop Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9.04% or 424,888 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Next Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 9,028 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Northern Tru has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Lionstone Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.73% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

