Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $17.73 Million; Stock Price Rose; Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 135,619 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 4.30M shares traded or 55.37% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group rejects extended use of PTC’s Translarna; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 1.70M shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $95.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).