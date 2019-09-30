Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG); Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $391,018 as Market Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 2,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28M, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.00 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.14 million shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).