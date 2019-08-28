Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) as Stock Rose; Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Stock Declined While Chou Associates Management Trimmed Position

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.32M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 74,873 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-021-C-2018 (P); 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018(P); 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-019-2018 (C)

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 102,673 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 06/03/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS DATA ON GIAPREZA FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LJPC.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 29/03/2018 – La Jolla Group Taps Emarsys to Unify Consumer Experiences; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical: Proceeds From Offering About $100.3 Million; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acu

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 10,543 shares. 32,500 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 21,134 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability holds 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) or 10,475 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 26,747 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 6,133 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Citigroup owns 5,796 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc owns 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 1.03 million shares. 2,117 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 5,537 shares.

