Scopia Capital Management LP Has Raised Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $17.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Position

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 312,053 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 15,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 billion, up from 131,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 9,138 shares to 27,567 shares, valued at $1.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,351 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.11% or 1.26 million shares. 98.62M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Pennsylvania-based Quaker Cap Invs Lc has invested 8.92% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Carroll Finance Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,666 shares. Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 526,206 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% or 86,497 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 36,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company reported 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 14,423 shares. Ci Investments holds 4.40 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.12% or 131.45M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 28,517 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 2.31 million shares.

