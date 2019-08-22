Scopia Capital Management LP Has Raised Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Qs Investors Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 32,629 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 62,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 371,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, down from 433,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 20.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) by 42,500 shares to 93,582 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1.91 million shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,282 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).