Scopia Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $17.73 Million; Shares Rose; Aldebaran Financial Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 171,992 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 76,631 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 60,300 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.23 million shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Investment accumulated 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Voya Invest Ltd holds 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2.42 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 140,219 shares. Mcf Lc invested in 0.05% or 4,984 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.05% or 329,127 shares. American Intl Gru Inc reported 196,259 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 60 shares. Jennison invested in 1.14M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 6,798 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech accumulated 43,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 678,797 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,375 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.08M shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $105.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.