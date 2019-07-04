Scopia Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $17.73 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered by $658,116 Its Holding

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (JPM) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,566 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, down from 314,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 366,412 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 595,660 shares to 749,538 shares, valued at $126.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21M shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 25,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 217,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0.03% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 882,636 shares. Spark Investment stated it has 0.99% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Qs Invsts Llc reported 87,276 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 5 shares. 669,778 were reported by Northern Tru. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 237,611 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 44,416 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,122 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Pictet Asset holds 396,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Peltz Stuart Walter had sold 2,512 shares worth $87,292 on Monday, January 7. $22,692 worth of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares were sold by Almstead Neil Gregory. $2,884 worth of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was sold by Souza Marcio. Another trade for 297 shares valued at $10,321 was made by Utter Christine Marie on Monday, January 7.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr owns 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,524 shares. Indiana Invest Mngmt Co has 1.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btc Capital Mngmt Inc owns 101,562 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 123,909 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 3.63% or 169,264 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Dba First Bankers reported 39,338 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Van Strum Towne holds 38,560 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn reported 16,729 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 5.03M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 83,288 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Prtnrs Inc has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,305 shares. Excalibur accumulated 34,059 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Npv Shares (GLD) by 2,486 shares to 130,400 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC).