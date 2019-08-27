Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stake By $48.22 Million; Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) stake by 87.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02M shares as Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA)’s stock declined 7.42%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $7.28 million value, down from 4.62M last quarter. Prothena Corp Plc now has $353.48M valuation. The stock increased 25.49% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 693,615 shares traded or 216.43% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : TO CUT WORKFORCE BY ABT 57%; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 23/04/2018 – Prothena scraps lead drug following mid-stage study failure; 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Prothena; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 27 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 21 sold and decreased their stock positions in Eastman Kodak Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 24.52 million shares, down from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eastman Kodak Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 23,840 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has declined 26.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.37 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It has a 0.59 P/E ratio. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company for 2.31 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.96 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.13% invested in the company for 8.88 million shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 500,910 shares.

