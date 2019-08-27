Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $17.73 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Raised as Market Value Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 22,026 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.99. About 3.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 04/05/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Accused in Suit of Enabling Discriminatory Housing Ads; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s- FT; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ALEKSANDR KOGAN GAVE VERBAL OK TO AUDIT; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS TO REUTERS IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp owns 1,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 43,698 shares. 8,719 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 18,100 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 242,628 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 27,375 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Oppenheimer reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.11M shares. State Street Corp owns 2.50 million shares. Armistice Cap Limited Com holds 0.82% or 400,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 2,800 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited accumulated 44,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 41,522 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61M shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $85.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.16M shares, and cut its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc.

