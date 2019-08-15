Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $17.73 Million; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Market Value Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased by $6.27 Million Its Position

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 228,612 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43M, up from 5.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 816,435 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02 million shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,282 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 459 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 4.97M shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 58,864 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 48,554 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 70 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 212,926 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 907,300 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 357,431 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 25,067 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 2.44M shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc holds 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 41 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 9,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 58,150 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 81,309 shares to 7,660 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 47,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,614 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partner (NYSE:NGL).