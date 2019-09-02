Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $37.31 Million; Market Value Rose; As Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Stock Value Declined, Torray Has Raised Position by $2.06 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.39 million, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 229,214 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BJ, FLWS, JWN, PSTG, SPLK and YJ among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.72% or 830,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Shell Asset reported 7,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 78,101 shares. 1,000 are held by Carroll Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,994 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 93,445 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 33,140 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0% or 4,637 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 9,911 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 201,077 shares.

