Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position by $13.40 Million; Shares Declined; Icm Asset Management Increases Holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 420,818 shares traded or 65.27% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 4.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27 million, down from 5.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 2.66 million shares traded or 115.11% up from the average. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Modine: This Automotive Components Stock Is A Good Pick At The Current Levels – Seeking Alpha" on June 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business – Seeking Alpha" published on January 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). The Georgia-based Advisory Net has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Snow Capital Management Lp reported 280,077 shares stake. Dc Advsrs Ltd holds 10.14% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications, New York-based fund reported 594,531 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 393,701 shares. 11,429 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 24,012 shares. The California-based Los Angeles And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 43,771 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% or 706,582 shares in its portfolio. Icm Asset Management Incorporated Wa accumulated 2.53% or 237,730 shares. Strs Ohio holds 49,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).