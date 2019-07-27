Scopia Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $215.26 Million; Miller Herman (MLHR) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Stake by $490,000

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71M, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 994,201 shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 265,305 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Btim Corporation has 0.17% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Numerixs Investment Tech owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 11,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Associates reported 5,700 shares stake. 16,904 were reported by Zeke Capital. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Tiaa Cref Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). 36 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Putnam Investments Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,300 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.05% stake. Us Savings Bank De holds 1,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) or 181,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 224,401 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 258,120 are owned by Cannell Peter B. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 545,938 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 30,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 4,301 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bankshares holds 129 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 122,913 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.09% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 5,898 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 7,177 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs has 41,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 559,125 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 5,414 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

