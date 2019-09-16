Scopia Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Itron (ITRI) by $84.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding by $6.12 Million as Shares Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 79.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 165,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 373,353 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.89M, up from 207,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 455,066 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 190,803 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 230,716 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 137,759 shares. Whittier Trust holds 376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie reported 64,540 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 16.04 million shares. Paloma Partners Management accumulated 7,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,040 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 1.47 million shares. Franklin has invested 0.11% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.06% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 2,300 shares. Adage Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 129,916 shares. 7,103 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,046 shares, and cut its stake in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Etrade Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 19,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 1,497 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 13,567 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 183,714 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 6,473 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 0.03% or 9,548 shares. Invesco invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 73,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 452,934 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 6,568 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 600 are held by Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 111,851 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $114.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 284,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).