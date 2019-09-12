Scopia Capital Management LP Has Boosted Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.08 Million; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Valuation Declined While Honeywell International Has Increased by $655,650 Its Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28M, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 644,897 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 46,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 847,060 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 86,623 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,968 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 38,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 508,408 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.04% or 25,653 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 40,914 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 108,316 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Washington Natl Bank invested in 11,183 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc accumulated 86,655 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 585,831 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 13,900 shares to 37,361 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,813 shares, and cut its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.12M shares to 983,005 shares, valued at $44.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co has 12,336 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Adi Mgmt Lc holds 2.93% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 59,000 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 442,198 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited has invested 0.77% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 232,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Sei Investments Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 757,429 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 52,963 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 228,846 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd stated it has 398,000 shares or 8.49% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co owns 47,602 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.64 million shares.

