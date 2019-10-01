Scopia Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG); As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Holding by $316,647

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 1,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,974 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 1.20 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28M, up from 8.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 3.20M shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 12,844 shares to 25,689 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 353,746 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,702 shares. 3,930 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Fairfield Bush & Com reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% or 229,468 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,073 shares. Apriem reported 2,520 shares stake. Axa has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 37,311 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.69% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Hellman Jordan Mngmt Company Inc Ma has 0.96% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,552 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 52,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Inc owns 205,028 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc reported 12,580 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 151,376 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,015 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Lazard Asset invested in 0% or 176,800 shares. Select Equity Group Inc Lp reported 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs has 0.05% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 14,900 shares. 66,297 were reported by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Capital Rech Glob Invsts reported 12.15 million shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.01% stake.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.44M shares to 11.79 million shares, valued at $266.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 486,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

