Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by $66.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65 million, down from 10.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 1.89M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 11,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.19B market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56M shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,397 shares to 71,754 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 25,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 43,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 4.43 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 9,910 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Charles Schwab Invest invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 12,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Friess Associate Limited Liability stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, Hbk Investments Lp has 0.14% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 419,047 shares. 12,306 are held by Caprock Gp. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Dana Investment Advisors holds 94,228 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 131,561 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 9,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.11M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.