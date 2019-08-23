Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stake by $48.22 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Valuation Rose, Second Curve Capital Increased Stake by $3.06 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 495,504 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 75,871 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat [Update]

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 75% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prothena to Participate in Upcoming March Healthcare Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prothena Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prothena Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 745 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 215,894 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. American Century owns 205,756 shares. 27,320 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. 9,364 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 38,830 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated holds 324 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 61,640 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Savings Bank Of Mellon has 361,488 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 32,444 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 407,925 shares.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.46 (as reported) and $0.51 (as adjusted); results reflect the continued progress in balance sheet transition and financial center consolidation strategies – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 43,860 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 33,153 shares. 57,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 3.69M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 55,002 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 4.18M shares. First Manhattan Co holds 32,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 129,041 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 106 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 151,200 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Bessemer Gp accumulated 280 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Brinker Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,978 shares.