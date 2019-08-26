Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position as Stock Declined; As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Capital World Investors Has Upped Its Position

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 8.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65M, down from 10.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 661,670 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12.93 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.95 million, up from 12.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 2.24M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

