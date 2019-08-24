Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) as Market Value Rose; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose While Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased by $574,566 Its Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.77 million shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 267,909 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $50.5M; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 01/05/2018 – CalciMedica Names Two Senior Executives to its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Prog; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 204,973 shares to 213,745 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.57M for 76.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

