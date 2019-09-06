Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Its Itron (ITRI) Position by $21.23 Million as Stock Rose; Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position in Aes (AES) by $380,592 as Market Valuation Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 461,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 4.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.75 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 241,981 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 5.34M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.55M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2029 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 499 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 893,744 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 257,923 shares. 482,767 are owned by Northern Trust. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Menta Capital reported 0.24% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 50,653 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 968,283 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability accumulated 94,842 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 203,434 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Whittier Commerce, California-based fund reported 25 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 975,326 shares. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 14,000 shares. Cap Inc Ca has 96,419 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.03% or 66,200 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 1.37 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 9,600 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 10.29M shares or 0.96% of the stock. Westpac Banking owns 91,874 shares. Ironwood Investment Lc accumulated 23,875 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 28,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 19,139 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 246,282 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.47 million for 10.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.