Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Retrophin (RTRX) by $6.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Westpac Banking Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 330,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.04M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 82,449 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 21,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 377,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.27B, down from 398,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $155.08. About 199,256 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47 million for 12.71 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 72,315 shares to 279,193 shares, valued at $2.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property prices $3.5B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 536 shares. Washington Tru Com invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 2,427 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 22,384 shares. 5,843 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 14,814 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gam Ag stated it has 15,000 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 31,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.01% or 13,156 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce holds 39 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp stated it has 9,543 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Millennium Lc reported 2.02 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 348,897 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.03% or 61,116 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 3,428 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 50,145 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 300 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 178,265 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 400,254 shares. 710,461 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 24,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 238,900 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Meeder Asset Management reported 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 22,653 shares.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares to 8.76M shares, valued at $99.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).