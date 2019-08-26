Scopia Capital Management LP Boosted Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $17.73 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Concorde Asset Management Increased Holding

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 266,091 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 132,439 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 7,909 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Incorporated holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 237,611 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 27,375 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 68,003 shares. Great Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.81 million shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 70 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0% or 174 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 48,554 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management owns 357,431 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 283,073 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1.91M shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 48,242 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,113 shares. Davenport Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru reported 14,775 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 17,429 shares. 17 are owned by Tortoise Lc. Argent Tru owns 1,850 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.22% or 4,278 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx reported 1,280 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.06% or 22,102 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 197 are held by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi. 30,488 were reported by Acg Wealth. Highland Management Lp has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).