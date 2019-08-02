SciPlay (SCPL) Reaches $10.84 Low on Aug, 2; Goldman Sachs Group Has 0.97 Sentiment

The stock of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $10.08 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.84 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.38 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $96.39M less. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.08M shares traded or 26.22% up from the average. SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 400 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 412 cut down and sold their stock positions in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It has a 4.43 P/E ratio. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features.

Among 7 analysts covering SciPlay Corporation – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SCPL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. SciPlay Corporation – Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SciPlay Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Weakness and Negative Sentiment in SciPlay Way Overplayed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SciPlay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SciPlay Board of Directors Appointed Michael Marchetti as Director – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 29.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for 678,207 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owns 91,597 shares or 21.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 12.64% invested in the company for 176,500 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 11.4% in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 117,303 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.01 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 1.19M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest level in 11 years because of tax cut; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HIRES MINING ANALYST PAUL YOUNG FROM DEUTSCHE:AFR; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 28/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs invests $200 mln in France’s Voodoo