SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
SciPlay Corporation has 49.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SciPlay Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SciPlay Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|31.12%
|23.46%
|12.40%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SciPlay Corporation
|N/A
|14
|24.48
|Industry Average
|259.74M
|834.70M
|24.44
SciPlay Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio SciPlay Corporation is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SciPlay Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SciPlay Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.60
|4.00
|2.78
As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 63.51%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SciPlay Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SciPlay Corporation
|-2.34%
|-22.34%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.61%
|Industry Average
|2.29%
|4.83%
|17.61%
|51.80%
|66.39%
|71.52%
For the past year SciPlay Corporation had bearish trend while SciPlay Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
SciPlay Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, SciPlay Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. SciPlay Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SciPlay Corporation.
Dividends
SciPlay Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
SciPlay Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors SciPlay Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.