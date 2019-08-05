SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SciPlay Corporation has 49.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SciPlay Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay Corporation N/A 14 24.48 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

SciPlay Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio SciPlay Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SciPlay Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.60 4.00 2.78

As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 63.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SciPlay Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SciPlay Corporation -2.34% -22.34% 0% 0% 0% -31.61% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year SciPlay Corporation had bearish trend while SciPlay Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SciPlay Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, SciPlay Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. SciPlay Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SciPlay Corporation.

Dividends

SciPlay Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SciPlay Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors SciPlay Corporation.