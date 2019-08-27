SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SciPlay Corporation has 49.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of SciPlay Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay Corporation N/A 13 24.48 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

SciPlay Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SciPlay Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 4.25 2.62

As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 55.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SciPlay Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SciPlay Corporation -2.34% -22.34% 0% 0% 0% -31.61% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year SciPlay Corporation had bearish trend while SciPlay Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SciPlay Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, SciPlay Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. SciPlay Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SciPlay Corporation.

Dividends

SciPlay Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SciPlay Corporation’s competitors beat SciPlay Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.