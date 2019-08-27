SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
SciPlay Corporation has 49.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of SciPlay Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SciPlay Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|31.12%
|23.46%
|12.40%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing SciPlay Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SciPlay Corporation
|N/A
|13
|24.48
|Industry Average
|259.74M
|834.70M
|24.44
SciPlay Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SciPlay Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SciPlay Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|4.25
|2.62
As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 55.66%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SciPlay Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SciPlay Corporation
|-2.34%
|-22.34%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.61%
|Industry Average
|2.29%
|4.83%
|17.61%
|51.80%
|66.39%
|71.52%
For the past year SciPlay Corporation had bearish trend while SciPlay Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
SciPlay Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, SciPlay Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. SciPlay Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SciPlay Corporation.
Dividends
SciPlay Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
SciPlay Corporation’s competitors beat SciPlay Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.