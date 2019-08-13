Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Declined While Nantahala Capital Management Cut by $122.41 Million Its Holding; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Stock Value Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 6.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 847,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, down from 6.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 727,471 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 27,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 71,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 99,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 900,867 shares traded or 63.75% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 799 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc reported 186,443 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Limited holds 0.44% or 17,744 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company owns 411,474 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Cap reported 7,720 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1.74 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 96,874 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Dana Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.1% or 34,516 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,680 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers holds 595 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 4,699 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 285,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 262,737 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 37,528 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 15,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% or 29,297 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 63,972 shares. 37,581 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 5.10 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 8,800 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 223,841 shares. Blackrock holds 6.36M shares. Essex Mgmt Comm Limited Com holds 12,598 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 16,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Liability owns 16,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 133,331 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in International Mny Express In.