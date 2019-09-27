Scientific Games (SGMS) shareholder Ronald Perelman, Purchases $2083000 in Stock; Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 58.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 266,821 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 192,021 shares with $8.53 million value, down from 458,842 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $60.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08M shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 18/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR

The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 747,406 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.66 million activity. The insider PERELMAN RONALD O bought $2.30M.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Chairman of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), Ronald Perelman, Just Bought -132% More Shares – Yahoo Finance" on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Loss-Making Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance" published on September 19, 2019.

Shareholder, Ronald Perelman is the Scientific Games Corp’s insider who obtained shares of Scientific Games Corp, 100,000 to be exact. Ronald Perelman’s shares were based on an average stock price of $20.8, with the insider transaction valued at $2.08 million U.S. Dollars . This is not his first insider trade, in the last 30 days, he bought another 200,000 shares worth $4.54 million USD. A report documented published September 27, 2019 with the U.S. SEC, revealed here, shows more details about the trade. And, It’s sure Ronald’s trade isn’t going to stay unseen as he right now is holding 36.75 million shares – ( 39.46% of Scientific Games Corp’s Market Cap ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,394 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Nantahala Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.73% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 125,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 149,128 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 64,426 shares. Trexquant Investment L P holds 36,054 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Point72 Asset Management L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 9,565 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 1.46M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coe Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 27,608 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru invested in 0% or 241,228 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 47,550 shares.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,283 for 520.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 2,000 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.41% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 5,750 shares. Adirondack holds 0.05% or 1,701 shares in its portfolio. City holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 187 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 61,005 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru owns 8,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Addison Cap holds 0.24% or 7,890 shares. Park Circle Commerce holds 0.3% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 10,000 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 10,180 shares. Bokf Na owns 12,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdings reported 8,840 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,720 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 57,120 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 21.28 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.