Scientific Games (SGMS) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $390,120; Scotia Capital Has Lifted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $541,296 as Stock Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 19,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 465,087 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 484,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 148,123 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 12,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 44,939 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 32,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 1.24 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-APAC CEO CHRISTIANSON TALKS ON BTV; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs 1, Afms 6 Morgan Stanley Cap I Tr 2013-WLSR Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Completes Investment in Specialized Desanders, Inc.™; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Mgmt Net Rev $4.37B; 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $42; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 61,482 shares to 99,419 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,889 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Ulta Beauty Turns Ultra Ugly Following Guidance Cut – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yext Goes On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting Adds Three Senior Professionals to Financial Services Practice – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SGMS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 37% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scientific Games Set To Run – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Mobile Game Stocks I’m Watching Very Closely – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Scientific Games’ Shares Popped 15% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares to 332,089 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Medical Inc by 46,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA).