Scientific Games (SGMS) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Upped Its Position by $5.30 Million; As Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Price Rose, Miller Howard Investments Cut Its Position

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 529.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 264,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 314,769 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 428,419 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 33,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.37 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 1.68 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were accumulated by Permanens Limited Partnership. Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 22,575 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 28,986 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 2,050 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Lc. Veritable LP invested in 0.09% or 191,086 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 3.65M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 1,420 were reported by Smithfield. The Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pnc Services Grp reported 515,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors stated it has 3,368 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 244 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 728 shares. Moreover, Interactive Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2,526 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 1.01 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $77.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 126,732 shares to 120,168 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 7,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,192 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 72,388 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,065 shares. 829,316 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 135,178 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 169,874 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 39,210 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Jane Street Group Lc owns 142,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,702 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Ltd. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 56,874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 16,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 72,050 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 76,569 shares.