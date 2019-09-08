Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Value Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake by $3.05 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Raised Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.70 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 1.02M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares to 235,865 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,834 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,710 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.75% or 27,928 shares. Finemark Bancshares & accumulated 0.76% or 106,787 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 47,962 were accumulated by Strategic Financial Svcs. Creative Planning invested 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Wealth has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Provise Grp Inc Ltd Co has 1.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shoker Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 21,005 shares. 329,643 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Co. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13.54 million shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Company holds 1.38% or 208,584 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.