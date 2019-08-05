Scientific Games (SGMS) Reaches $21.30 After 4.00% Up Move; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Has 1.71 Sentiment

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 94 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 55 sold and reduced their positions in First Financial Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 73.03 million shares, down from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Financial Bancorp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 47 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 1.11 million shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.98 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $22.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGMS worth $79.16 million more.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Capital Management owns 1.26% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 3.41M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 255,556 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 21,402 shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 274,106 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 2,539 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 25,286 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 33,355 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd accumulated 48,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 14,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Lc reported 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86 million for 266.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SGMS – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scientific Games Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games Highlights Innovative Gaming Portfolio at Australasian Gaming Expo Aug. 13-15 in Sydney, Australia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O bought $1.52M worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SGMS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. for 1.57 million shares. First Financial Bank owns 662,970 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.4% invested in the company for 59,350 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 725,500 shares.

The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 120,280 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.26M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shareholders Booked A 56% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on First Financial Bancorp Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.