Scientific Games (SGMS) Reaches $20.35 After 3.00% Down Move; Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut American Express (AXP) Position

The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 388,318 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific GamesThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.89B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $19.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGMS worth $56.73M less.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased American Express (AXP) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 144,814 shares with $15.83 million value, down from 163,749 last quarter. American Express now has $100.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 883,457 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity. Another trade for 120,000 shares valued at $2.43 million was made by PERELMAN RONALD O on Wednesday, June 19.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 11,749 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 874,380 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Prescott Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Blackrock owns 6.36M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 37,557 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 32,043 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 6,358 shares stake. Pnc Serv Inc holds 0% or 919 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 63,972 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 254.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 3.49M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 27,605 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Company. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communication owns 50,092 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,630 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 29,274 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 585,817 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Endurance Wealth Management holds 775 shares. Security National Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,360 shares. American Intl Group Incorporated holds 0.11% or 266,011 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability accumulated 71,252 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 14,220 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 3.81% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated owns 2,800 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,964 shares.

