Scientific Games (SGMS) Reaches $20.19 After 9.00% Up Move; Tctc Holdings Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake By $347,510

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 41.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc acquired 5,605 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 19,030 shares with $1.18M value, up from 13,425 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group

The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 926,295 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming ProviderThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.88B company. It was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $22.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SGMS worth $168.84M more.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity. Another trade for 120,000 shares valued at $2.43M was made by PERELMAN RONALD O on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Sell” rating and $21 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 252.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 919 shares. Nomura has invested 0.05% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 126,103 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 291,174 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd reported 0% stake. 5.10 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 2,539 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Cooper Creek Prtn Limited holds 252,366 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Coe Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 27,008 shares. Hood River Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.48% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Fine Capital Ltd Partnership owns 8.79M shares for 25.9% of their portfolio.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northern invested in 31.11 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.46% or 302,341 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 2.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 232,568 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 42,145 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Of Nevada reported 85,437 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Bluemar Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 17,922 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 170,116 were reported by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 121,673 shares. Adirondack Trust Co has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 130,407 shares.

