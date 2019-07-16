Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake; As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Gam Holding Ag Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 14,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 149,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 194,356 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 60,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 296,252 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 356,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 292,803 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,533 shares to 20,351 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.53M for 27.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 252.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 109,538 shares to 292,865 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 147,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.48% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Hap Trading Limited reported 0.17% stake. 18,976 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Llc. Hbk Investments Lp reported 66,521 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 629,080 shares in its portfolio. 54,498 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 829,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 255,933 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Teton Inc invested in 0.04% or 21,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 502,656 shares. Brigade Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 44,423 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 14,258 shares.