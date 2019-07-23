Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $122.41 Million; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Value Rose While Raging Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 6.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 847,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, down from 6.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 865,719 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company's stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 1.58M shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 103,000 shares to 958,243 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.



Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.85 million for 225.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.



Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.