Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Stake by $20.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 693,250 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 61.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 20,976 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.04% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.15M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avoro Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 1.54% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 18,727 were accumulated by Virtu Fin Limited Liability. Art Advisors Limited has 0.08% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 51,630 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 65,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 1,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 6,397 shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moore Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 307,450 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Strs Ohio has 51,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Grp owns 144,862 shares. Renaissance Limited Co holds 0% or 173,600 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd has 94,567 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% or 186,391 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 37,581 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Lc has 465,087 shares. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.26% or 3.41 million shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.12% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 60,866 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 21,402 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd holds 25,200 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 37,528 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 257,292 shares to 302,212 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.