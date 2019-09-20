Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Hap Trading Decreased Holding by $15.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; Associated Banc-Corp Stake In Allstate (ALL) Was Has Upped

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 115,431 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, up from 111,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 1.51 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 832,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 67,156 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 899,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 1.23 million shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy

Since June 17, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SGMS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selz Capital owns 86,900 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has 64,426 shares. Spark Investment Limited Co reported 0.07% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Penn Cap Management Com has invested 0.61% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 77,776 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.46M shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 27,608 shares in its portfolio. 1.51M were accumulated by Park West Asset Llc. 19,101 are held by Paloma Partners Com. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 37,839 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 135,038 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 5.27M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 16,500 shares.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,602 for 577.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) (NYSE:MA).

