Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Position; Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $598,374

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 962,413 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 138,622 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 141,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 2.87M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).