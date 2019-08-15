Scientific Games (SGMS) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.04% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.53 million shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 96,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 198,958 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.51M, up from 102,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 8.14 million shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 274,106 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 32,043 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Cipher Capital Lp invested in 72,388 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 37,581 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 252,366 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 103,503 shares. 94,990 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp. 339,133 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Claar Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 120,000 shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 14,702 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 17,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 15,324 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Scientific Games Announces Acquisition of Don Best Sports – PR Newswire” on October 09, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Weakness and Negative Sentiment in SciPlay Way Overplayed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Scientific Games’ sub SciPlay sets IPO terms, to raise up to $352 million – MarketWatch” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Scientific Games Highlights Innovative Gaming Portfolio at Australasian Gaming Expo Aug. 13-15 in Sydney, Australia – StreetInsider.com” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Cap Prtn Llc holds 6.11% or 88,307 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 164,279 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A has 11,532 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Permanens LP holds 0.14% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 0.1% or 10,327 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 68,206 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Savings Bank Of America De reported 8.23 million shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Btc Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,792 shares. Scholtz & Co Limited Liability Com reported 30,530 shares stake. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 7,775 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.